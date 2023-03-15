Support Technician (SyNCH) – Wits RHI – Gophelega – Tshwane – Gauteng Arcadia

Main purpose of the job:

To provide user support and customer service on SyNCH applications and platforms at healthcare facilities. Troubleshoot problems and advise on the appropriate action to end users at the different facilities where the SyNCH program is implemented.

Location:

Tshwane

Key performance areas:

To provide on-going support to end users at public health facilities on the usage of all national systems.

To provide training at health facilities and pick up points to ensure optimal and consistent utilization of the software system.

Interact with colleagues and project management to ensure fulfilment of project objectives and reporting requirements

Support timeous submission of required solution export files and reporting.

Utilising the Wits RHI operations call-log system for monitoring purposes

Monitoring the use and security of equipment at health care facility.

Managing equipment asset register.

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management.

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained.

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback.

Take ownership for driving own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as workshops, forums, conferences etc.

Provide information technology services that respond to client and stakeholder needs.

Build and maintain partnerships with public health facility staff; in particular the facility Manager and end users utilising the systems.

Required minimum education and training:

An appropriate IT related Diploma or equivalent, experience with the application of IT related knowledge in the field.

Required minimum work experience:

At least 1 – 2 years relevant experience in software/ICT implementation.

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Advanced knowledge in implementing information systems is an advantage.

Ability to think and plan operationally, to liaise with people at all levels of the health facility.

Ability to analyze and interpret technical information.

Excellent communication and writing skills.

Advanced computer literacy:

MS Excel®

MS Word®

MS PowerPoint®

Internet

Hardware and software management

Demands of the job:

Ability to train client staff on usage of the IT systems being implemented, evaluate effectiveness of the system usage retraining of Wits RHI staff and DoH staff when needed and work independently.

The person need to respond to requests for technical assistance in person, via phone, chat forums or email; trouble shoot and resolve technical hardware and software issues as well as following guidelines on the referrals to helpdesk.

Travelling (Valid driver’s license and ability to drive) and overtime may be required from time to time.

Must be contactable after hours for any unplanned emergencies or queries.

Communications and relationships:

Dynamic, enthusiastic and proactive, good interpersonal skills, ability to build and work in a team as well as work independently, confident in applying IT knowledge, excellent time management, commitment to equity and cultural diversity.

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 24 March 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

PLEASE NOTE:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computer Skills

Information Systems

Technical Support

Training

About The Employer:

BackgroundThe Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

Learn more/Apply for this position