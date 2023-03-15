Syntech recalls some Gizzu portable power stations

Syntech Distribution is recalling a limited batch of its Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations after receiving reports of a small number of devices overheating while charging, therefore posing a potential fire risk.

The reports were received over the last few days. In line with its stringent quality control processes and standards, Syntech immediately contacted its global manufacturing partner, who initiated an investigation, which confirmed a temporary battery manufacturing flaw may have affected a small number of units in one particular batch of these models, produced between 1 November and 31 December 2022.

To resolve the matter, Syntech has engaged its relevant retail and distribution partners to stop the sale of this limited batch of products. This will allow the company to retrieve, test, and replace any affected units in this batch.

What consumers should do

Syntech has developed a dedicated online tool to help consumers determine if their unit is impacted. Consumers who have purchased GPS300 and GPS500 GIZZU portable power stations should visit https://www.syntech.co.za/gizzu-power-station-query-tool/, and enter their serial number to determine if their unit is affected. If it is, the site will provide guidance on how to proceed safely, and how to obtain a replacement or refund.

Ryan Martyn, director and co-founder of Syntech Distribution, says: “The safety of our consumers is, and always has been, our first priority. Even though this issue only affects a very small number of units in a particular batch manufactured in the last two months of 2022, we want to be absolutely sure that there is no safety risk for any of our consumers. As a responsible distributor, voluntarily recalling this batch is the right thing to do.

“While we know this is an inconvenience for both consumers and our retail partners, for which we are truly sorry, the good news is that the manufacturing flaw has been rectified and we will be receiving new stock soon. We know how important it is to keep the electricity flowing, so we will do everything in our power to replace affected portable power stations as soon as possible.

“We all know that loadshedding is with us for the foreseeable future. Lithium-ion batteries are becoming increasingly popular for use in a range of devices, including inverter and solar batteries, battery back-up systems, and power banks. More and more, they are becoming a permanent presence in our homes and businesses. It’s important that consumers are aware of the potential risks of batteries and how to use them safely,” advises Martyn.