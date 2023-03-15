Systems Administrator

Finance Systems Administrator

Cape Town (Hybrid)

Is this you?

You are a guru when it comes to providing technical and admin support for the global Finance Systems

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will provide finance system administration and technical support for a Global Investment Management firm, opening Operations in Cape Town.

You will work with the finance team in delivering continuous improvement within the teams using Finance systems.

You will ensure that adequate levels of support are available and documented and supported by SLA and documentation.

You will manage and resolve first-line support issues or issues that cannot be resolved by the service desk, raising support tickets with the technology software providers. You will hold regular system- and process-focussed meeting with user departments to review their issues in getting the most out of their use of technology, whilst acting as the interface between the business teams and CVC IT/external suppliers of systems/support services.

What you’ll need

Previous Finance Systems background, AAT or equivalent

Previous experience with Coupa and/or Concur Finance Systems would be advantageous.

Excellent communication skills and Interpersonal skills

Where you’ll be doing it

The offices are in Cape Town Waterfront. The team works a hybrid model, so it’s ideal for someone based in Cape Town, but there is flexibility to work from home 2 days per week.

What you’ll get.

Working for a Global Investment Management organisation where you will be part of a global team with 25 global office locations. Competitive market related salary and scope to grow within the business (even globally)

