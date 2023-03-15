Systems Analyst (SAP HCM) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the dynamic team of an innovative Financial Services Group in Stellenbosch seeking a strong technical & meticulous Systems Analyst to build SAP HCM systems solutions. You will also be expected to provide technical system support which you design, develop and maintain automation and integration in SAP solutions in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers. You will require Grade 12/Matric, a suitable tertiary qualification with 5-7 years’ work experience in SAP and Data Integration in the following areas: SAP HCM (PA, PY, PD, OM, etc.), Integration with SAP ECC / S4 HCM modules, SAP SuccessFactors role-based permissions / authorisations (incl. GRC), HCM Master Data, SAP Workflow and experience in SAP HCM Systems design, analysis, configuration and implementation.

DUTIES:

Interpret specifications to build SAP HCM systems solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance.

Design, develop and maintain automation and integration in SAP solutions in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers.

Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Grade 12 / Matric – National Certificate / Vocational.

A relevant tertiary qualification.

Experience/Skills –

Advanced knowledge and understanding of –

SAP ECC / S4 (incl. HR Master Data, Authorisations, Transports between landscapes, Integration with other SAP modules, Workflow, Reporting etc.).

Formal Integration practices.

Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support.

Understanding of business Human Capital Management processes.

5-7 Years’ experience in SAP and Data Integration in the following areas:

SAP HCM (PA, PY, PD, OM, etc.)

Integration with SAP ECC / S4 HCM modules

SAP SuccessFactors role-based permissions / authorisations (incl. GRC)

HCM Master Data

SAP Workflow

Experience in SAP HCM Systems design, analysis, configuration and implementation Developing Integrations. Presentation Skills. Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific). Clear criminal and credit record. A valid Driver’s License and own vehicle is required.



Ideal to have –

Certification in ITIL.

Jira Core.

Confluence.

Understanding of SAGE VIP Payroll (to integrate with SAP SuccessFactors EC).

Advanced knowledge and understanding of Systems Analysis Methodologies.

ITIL Principles and the application thereof.

Understanding of:

SAP SuccessFactors integration with S4Hana

Banking business models

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to Detail.

Communications skills.

Facilitation skills.

Interpersonal and Relationship Management skills.

Problem solving.

