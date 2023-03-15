Team Lead / Mentor : Android

Join an educational organisation that places young and talented graduates in live production environments. You will guide and mentor these talented individuals as well as be the face to the business. You up for the challenge?

Our client is a leader in creating innovative digital commercial-facing products; whist simultaneously creating opportunities for youth to develop their IT skills through a hands-on internship programme. This programme has further created an opportunity for a Team Leader that will mentor and support the Interns to achieve a theoretical and practical understanding of Android development practices, whilst implementing applications to fulfill clients’ requirements. The successful incumbent also reports to management on progress of products and the development of the learners and where necessary will act as a representative to external stakeholders. If you have a passion for imparting knowledge and developing others, then this is the perfect opportunity for you!

Minimum Requirements :

· – Bachelors degree in IT related field

· – Minimum 3 years experience in Android development

· – Experience working with Kotlin, Rest API’s, SQL and MongoDB

· – Experience working in an agile environment using SCRUM

· – Able to lead and teach others

Desired Skills:

Android

Mentor

Junior Team Lead

