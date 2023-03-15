Team Lead / Mentor : IOS – Gauteng

Are you passionate about sharing your knowledge with others? Do you have a talent for mentoring graduates? Do you have IOS development experience. Here is a role just for you !

Our client is a leader in creating innovative digital commercial-facing products; whist simultaneously creating opportunities for youth to develop their IT skills through a hands-on internship programme. This programme has further created an opportunity for a Team Leader that will mentor and support the Interns to achieve a theoretical and practical understanding of iOS development practices, whilst implementing applications to fulfill clients’ requirements. The successful incumbent also reports to management on progress of products and the development of the learners and where necessary will act as a representative to external stakeholders. If you have a passion for imparting knowledge and developing others, then this is the perfect opportunity for you!

Minimum requirements :

Bachelor’s degree in IT related field

– Minimum 3 years’ experience in iOS development

– Experience working with SQL, NoSQL, Figma, RxSwift, ReSwift

– Experience working SwiftUI and Combine framework

– Able to lead and teach others

Please send your updated CV and skills matrix to Zethu : Email is [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Mentor

IOS

Development

Junior Team Lead

