Technical Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Technical Project Manager

Our client, an FMCG Company, situated in Cape Town, Paarl has a contract vacancy for a Technical Project Manager.

The Technical Project Manager is responsible for the delivery of high-quality technical solutions for a deployment project in South Africa/Western Cape. This role will co-ordinate the technical project activities for the functional streams starting from pursuit/estimation to deployment/Hypercare and liaise with the other project streams to ensure technical readiness at each stage of the project. This will be accomplished by identifying project wide touch points and dependencies and planning and coordinating those to ensure timely readiness and flawless support. Cape Town based candidates this one is for you.

PLEASE NOTE EXPERIENCE IN THE RELATIVE SYSTEMS IS A NON NEGOTIABLE. ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.

Minimum of 10 years of related IT work experience, including large-scale technical projects

5+ years of SAP experience with cross-functional knowledge in Application Development, Middleware, System Admin, Infrastructure; S/4 & HANA experience a plus

Strong development experience in the past.

Past experience in working in ECC 6.0 or S/4 versions.

Conceptual understanding of M/W tools like PO/PI/BODS is preferred.

Ability to work collaboratively across project teams

Knowledge of integration points between business processes

Solves highly complex problems within his/her work teams

Provides outstanding customer service skills to direct and indirect teams.

Strong people management skills, ability to influence and bring others with him/her.

Knowledge and experience in the following tools, disciplines and processes are preferred:

SAP Solution Manager, SAP ChaRM, ITIL tools and processes, quality management tools, project implementation and production support experience. (Technical SAP)

Own the technical delivery plan by co-ordinating and managing the technical delivery execution, including the interaction across sub teams (System Management, Development and Integration, Legacy.) and the rest of project teams (Functional Value Streams, Testing, etc.).

Provide technical support to functional teams.

Lead technical development needed for the POCs in the Sandbox as requested by the functional team members.

Ensuring end to end delivery of the Interfaces.

Work closely with other technical teams to make sure their components are being delivered so that the end-to-end interface works.

Interfacing with the Technology / Enterprise Architecture and Global teams.

Lead preparation and planning of high-volume interfaces.

Liaise between technical team and the rest of the project streams to ensure alignment, coordination and escalation when needed.

Can take active lead of the different sub technical teams to ensure adherence to the plan and helping identify / resolve / mitigate any deviation. Partner closely with PMO team to ensure accurate planning of technical activities, that dependencies and constraints are identified, reflected and taken into account, as well as providing inputs for program replanning or risk and issue escalation.

Provide clear and timely communication on technical team progress or escalated risks/issue at all levels of the organization, translating complex technical topics / issues to non-technical partners / stakeholders.

Support test execution from a technical standpoint, by ensuring test phase readiness, defect resolution and closure.

