Technical Software Developer

Mar 15, 2023

  • Actuarial or IT related tertiary qualifications
  • 2 years of work experience configuring software
  • 1 – 2 years strong experience in developing: Web and Windows based applications
  • .Net frameworks 3.5
  • C#
  • VB.Net
  • Winforms
  • ASP.Net
  • HTML
  • Experience in financial service industry will be an advantage
  • Hybrid

Desired Skills:

  • HTML5
  • C#
  • Vb.Net
  • Asp.Net
  • Web and Windows applications

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
  • 1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

