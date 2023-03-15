Technical Software Developer

- Actuarial or IT related tertiary qualifications
- 2 years of work experience configuring software
- 1 – 2 years strong experience in developing: Web and Windows based applications
- .Net frameworks 3.5
- C#
- VB.Net
- Winforms
- ASP.Net
- HTML
- Experience in financial service industry will be an advantage
- Hybrid
Desired Skills:
- HTML5
- C#
- Vb.Net
- Asp.Net
- Web and Windows applications
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma