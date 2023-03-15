The CRM Team strengthens Microsoft partnership

The CRM Team, a provider of customer relationship management (CRM) software solutions, has been appointed as a Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Business Applications.

The Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation is awarded to companies that have demonstrated expertise in developing and deploying solutions using Microsoft technologies. The designation recognises companies that have met Microsoft’s rigorous standards for technical expertise, proven success in delivering customer solutions, and a commitment to customer satisfaction.

The CRM Team has been providing CRM solutions to businesses of all sizes for over a decade, helping them to optimise their sales, marketing, and customer service operations. With its appointment as a Microsoft Solutions Partner, it will be able to provide its customers with a broader range of solutions and services, including Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Applications and CRM capabilities to help businesses streamline their operations and improve customer engagement.

“We are thrilled to have been appointed as a Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Business Applications,” says Wynand Roos, MD of The CRM Team. “This designation is a reflection of our commitment to providing our customers with the highest level of expertise, service, and support. We look forward to leveraging our partnership with Microsoft to help our customers achieve their business goals and drive growth.”

The CRM Team’s partnership with Microsoft will enable the company to deliver best-in-class solutions and services to its customers. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Business Applications, The CRM Team will have access to Microsoft’s comprehensive range of tools and resources, including technical support, training, and product development resources.