UX Designer (CH784)

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for UX Designers at their offices in Sandton, Johannesburg.
The purpose of the role is to develop, implement and influence world class UX design principles, methodologies and designs whilst conforming to the brand fundamental and promise for client experience touch points.
Primary Focus
- Design and develop best practice (future fit) client experience touch points that clients find value in through world class designs, research and UX methodologies/principles
- Influence UX/UI and brand standards within the confines of company’s brand principles/promise through defining new and innovative design ideas as well as research
- Ensure that clients experience our engagement touchpoint to be, memorable, user friendly and seamless navigation to interact with, through an Omni channel delivery, development of standards (library of styles and patterns) and prototypes (static wireframes and interactive prototypes), tested by users
- Lead and coordinate the UX team and ensure the team of UI/UX specialists are skilled and connected to clients’ needs
- To evaluate the usability of the design through findings and recommendations by real user groups
- To support CPO’s and PO’s in prototyping, turning ideas into concrete examples and work shoulder to shoulder with the IT delivery team to realise client value
Experience
Essential Experience:
- 3+ years’ experience in user interface / experience design for web applications and/or mobile devices
- At least 3 years experience in Digital
- A strong focus on interaction design and visual design
- Proficiency in Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD or similar
- Prototyping experience in InVision or similar
- Thorough experience with user journeys and wire-framing
- Experience in design patterns and standards
- Experience in crafting beautiful interfaces for mobile and web
- A digital Portfolio and/or links to products involved in
- Experience in collaborating with business stakeholders and developers
Ideal:
- At least 2 years’ experience working on multiple accounts/brands and disciplines in the financial sector
- Strong creative background to support UX methodologies
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate
- A relevant tertiary qualification (in Design or Front-End Development)
Knowledge
Min:
Knowledge of:
- Sketch digital design toolkit, Figma or Similar
- Prototyping using InVision or something similar
- Understanding of Agile Practices
- A thorough understanding of simplified user-centred design methodologies is a must
- Understanding of Google Material Design
Ideal:
- Adobe Creative Cloud
- Knowledge of HTML and CSS
- Design techniques, trends, and skills
- Principles of creative studio management
- Managing client relationships (external supplier relationship management)
- Understanding of psychology and or anthropology (as it pertains to CX/UX principles)
Skills
- Sound written and verbal communication skills
- Presentation and facilitation skills
- Interpersonal / Relationship management skills
- Strong problem-solving skills
- The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines
- Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines
- Strong conceptualisation ability, strong visual communication ability and drawing skills
- Exceptional design skills, production value and attention to detail
- Self- driven and be able to work independently
- Willingness to take ownership and accountability
- Team player
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Working with People
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Must have fingerprints which are detectable/recognisable on the company’s internal electronic banking system
- Contactable via own mobile phone
General:
- Please submit CV with Portfolio
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
Desired Skills:
- Adobe Sketch
- Digital
- FIGMA
- Product Design
- UX / UI
- UX Design
- Wireframes