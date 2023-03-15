UX Designer (CH784)

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for UX Designers at their offices in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The purpose of the role is to develop, implement and influence world class UX design principles, methodologies and designs whilst conforming to the brand fundamental and promise for client experience touch points.

Primary Focus

Design and develop best practice (future fit) client experience touch points that clients find value in through world class designs, research and UX methodologies/principles

Influence UX/UI and brand standards within the confines of company’s brand principles/promise through defining new and innovative design ideas as well as research

Ensure that clients experience our engagement touchpoint to be, memorable, user friendly and seamless navigation to interact with, through an Omni channel delivery, development of standards (library of styles and patterns) and prototypes (static wireframes and interactive prototypes), tested by users

Lead and coordinate the UX team and ensure the team of UI/UX specialists are skilled and connected to clients’ needs

To evaluate the usability of the design through findings and recommendations by real user groups

To support CPO’s and PO’s in prototyping, turning ideas into concrete examples and work shoulder to shoulder with the IT delivery team to realise client value

Experience

Essential Experience:

3+ years’ experience in user interface / experience design for web applications and/or mobile devices

At least 3 years experience in Digital

A strong focus on interaction design and visual design

Proficiency in Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD or similar

Adobe XD or similar Prototyping experience in InVision or similar

Thorough experience with user journeys and wire-framing

Experience in design patterns and standards

Experience in crafting beautiful interfaces for mobile and web

A digital Portfolio and/or links to products involved in

Experience in collaborating with business stakeholders and developers

Ideal:

At least 2 years’ experience working on multiple accounts/brands and disciplines in the financial sector

Strong creative background to support UX methodologies

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

A relevant tertiary qualification (in Design or Front-End Development)

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of:

Sketch digital design toolkit, Figma or Similar

Prototyping using InVision or something similar

Understanding of Agile Practices

A thorough understanding of simplified user-centred design methodologies is a must

Understanding of Google Material Design

Ideal:

Adobe Creative Cloud

Knowledge of HTML and CSS

Design techniques, trends, and skills

Principles of creative studio management

Managing client relationships (external supplier relationship management)

Understanding of psychology and or anthropology (as it pertains to CX/UX principles)

Skills

Sound written and verbal communication skills

Presentation and facilitation skills

Interpersonal / Relationship management skills

Strong problem-solving skills

The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines

Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines

Strong conceptualisation ability, strong visual communication ability and drawing skills

Exceptional design skills, production value and attention to detail

Self- driven and be able to work independently

Willingness to take ownership and accountability

Team player

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Working with People

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Must have fingerprints which are detectable/recognisable on the company’s internal electronic banking system

Contactable via own mobile phone

General:

Please submit CV with Portfolio

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

Adobe Sketch

Digital

FIGMA

Product Design

UX / UI

UX Design

Wireframes

