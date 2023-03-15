Web Developer

Mar 15, 2023

One of the leading Mutual and Assurance Giants in the industry have a perm venture for a Web GUI/ Mobile Developer

Role Overview:
The successful incumbent will be responsible for the design, development, testing, implementation, and maintenance of a variety of software solutions from business applications to advanced software for the control of highly technical hardware and equipment.

Qualification Requirements for This Position:

  • Bachelor’s degree in an Information TechnologyRelevant IT Development certification would be advantageous.

Experience and Knowledge Required for The Position:

  • Web technologies (HTML5, CSS 3, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap, Responsive design.
  • Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, VB.net, razor, IIS, ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API)
  • [URL Removed] Frameworks.
  • Experience in applying test driven development and software engineering best practices. Solid
  • Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL and SQL server reporting services
  • Mobile applications development (IOS, Android) would be advantageous.

Responsibilities Include:

  • Responsible for the design, development and support of Web Services, produce industry leading WEB applications.
  • Responsible for the development, maintenance and enhancement of business intelligence solutions.
  • Ensure you keep yourself up to date with modern software engineering practices and technologies and be enthusiastic about teamwork, lean thinking and agile delivery.
  • To play a pivotal role within the development team and to mentor and coach junior developers by assisting with decisions regarding development approaches and technology.
  • Strive to create visually appealing Web applications that feature user-friendly design and clear navigation.
  • Responsible for the design, development and support of Web services and applications in a team.
  • Ensure and understand the user requirements as specified by the business analysts.
  • To evaluate business critical change request for new or modified programs.
  • Maintain documentation and describe program development, logic, coding, testing, changes and corrections.

Desired Skills:

  • WEB
  • GUI
  • GUI framework

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *