2298_SAP ABAP S4HANA Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Job Title: 2298_SAP ABAP S4HANA Developer

Location: Gauteng

Contract Term: 1 April 2023 – 31 December 2025

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Strong technical experience with SAP BW4HANA (on cloud) architecture

· Strong ABAP and ABAP OO developing skills

· Experience with BW/4HANA modelling, design of info object, ADSO (Advanced Data Store Object), CP (Composite Provider), process chain, Bex queries, ABAP on HANA, Eclipse/HANA Studio, HANA SQL(SQL Script) and HANA Stored Procedures experience

· Experience with data extraction and provisioning (ODP, File interface, OData/Restful APIs, RFC, BAPI)

· Experience with Data Tiering Optimization

· Experience with SAP BW authorisation and role concept

· Experience with ABAP Test Cockpit (ATC) and test automation

· Experience with performance tuning, ABAP objects, analysing ABAP logs/dumps

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Technical skills and data modelling experience within BW 7.4 (and more recent releases)

Experience with SAP BPS

Development know-how with SAP user interface for HTML 5 (UI5)

Experience with UD, DB Connect and Open Hub Destinations

Experience with IBM Connect : Direct File transfer

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience

At least 6 years SAP BW4Hana / SAP BW (classic) development experience

Extensive experience in monitoring and operating SAP BW4Hana / BW solutions

· Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

· Agile working experience advantageous

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

· Working on a new function as part of the long-range vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes

· Development and Maintenance of the international volume planning applications

· Provide 2nd and 3rd line support for existing solutions (DevOps)

· Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)

· Meet with end users to understand Business requirements

· Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies

· Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories

· Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

· Review and present to Product Owners

· Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

· Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties

· Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

· User training

· System testing/parallel runs

· System implementation

· System audits/quality assurance

· Penetration Test

Desired Skills:

SAP

ABAP

BW

System Audits

Implementation

development

Learn more/Apply for this position