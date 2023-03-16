2298_SAP ABAP S4HANA Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Job Title: 2298_SAP ABAP S4HANA Developer
Location: Gauteng
Contract Term: 1 April 2023 – 31 December 2025
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Strong technical experience with SAP BW4HANA (on cloud) architecture
· Strong ABAP and ABAP OO developing skills
· Experience with BW/4HANA modelling, design of info object, ADSO (Advanced Data Store Object), CP (Composite Provider), process chain, Bex queries, ABAP on HANA, Eclipse/HANA Studio, HANA SQL(SQL Script) and HANA Stored Procedures experience
· Experience with data extraction and provisioning (ODP, File interface, OData/Restful APIs, RFC, BAPI)
· Experience with Data Tiering Optimization
· Experience with SAP BW authorisation and role concept
· Experience with ABAP Test Cockpit (ATC) and test automation
· Experience with performance tuning, ABAP objects, analysing ABAP logs/dumps
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Technical skills and data modelling experience within BW 7.4 (and more recent releases)
Experience with SAP BPS
Development know-how with SAP user interface for HTML 5 (UI5)
Experience with UD, DB Connect and Open Hub Destinations
Experience with IBM Connect : Direct File transfer
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience
At least 6 years SAP BW4Hana / SAP BW (classic) development experience
Extensive experience in monitoring and operating SAP BW4Hana / BW solutions
· Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
· Agile working experience advantageous
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
· Working on a new function as part of the long-range vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes
· Development and Maintenance of the international volume planning applications
· Provide 2nd and 3rd line support for existing solutions (DevOps)
· Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)
· Meet with end users to understand Business requirements
· Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies
· Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories
· Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
· Review and present to Product Owners
· Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
· Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties
· Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
· User training
· System testing/parallel runs
· System implementation
· System audits/quality assurance
· Penetration Test
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- ABAP
- BW
- System Audits
- Implementation
- development