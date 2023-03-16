AMD adds Zen 4 to Epyc embedded processors

AMD has launched the 4th generation AMD Epyc Embedded 9004 Series processors, powered by Zen 4 architecture to provide technology and features for embedded networking, security/firewall and storage systems in cloud and enterprise computing as well as industrial edge servers for the factory floor.

Built on the Zen 4 5nm core, the processors combine speed and performance while helping reduce both overall system energy costs and TCO.

The series is comprised of 10 processor models with performance options ranging from 16 to 96 cores, and a thermal design power (TDP) profile ranging from 200W to 400W.

The performance and power scalability afforded with AMD Epyc Embedded 9004 Series processors make them an ideal fit for embedded system OEMs expanding their product portfolios across a range of performance and pricing options.

The AMD Epyc Embedded 9004 Series processors also include enhanced security features to help minimize threats and maintain a secure compute environment from power-on to run time, making them well suited for applications with enterprise-class performance and security needs.

“Supporting enterprise-grade reliability, AMD Epyc Embedded 9004 Series processors are targeted for heavy workload, ‘always-on’ embedded systems requiring exceptional compute performance and I/O agility in a power-optimised profile,” says Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice-president and GM: Embedded Solutions Group at AMD.

“With the launch of the Epyc Embedded 9004 Series processors, we’re bringing the power of data center-level computing to embedded networking, security, storage and industrial applications.”

With AMD Epyc Embedded 9004 Series processors, customers can create a variety of embedded networking, security, storage and industrial systems that operate in the most demanding conditions. AMD Epyc Embedded 9004 offers enhanced data security features and core scalability of the Epyc 9004 Series server processor, while providing embedded-specific benefits to help improve reliability and system longevity including:

* Non-Transparent Bridging (NTB): Helps enhance system reliability by enabling data exchange between two redundant CPUs.

* Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM1): NVDIMM is a hybrid memory consisting of volatile DRAMs and non-volatile Flash memory that helps retain data after a system power failure or reset by saving DRAM contents to flash.

* Dual Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI): Enables two off-chip ROMs to be supported for secure boot.

* Availability: Up to 7-year planned availability to address embedded requirements for long life and support.