Analyst IBP – Western Cape Cape Town Region

ANALYST IBP
Purpose Statement
- To perform demand and supply analysis and forecasting to optimally balance demand and supply in Operational channels (Business Bank and Retail Bank), providing the business with proactive insights and actionable information.
- To take full ownership of the end-to-end Integrated Business Planning process for dedicated / allocated Channels.
Experience
Minimum:
- At least 2 years’ experience in a strategic planning role, including experience in and understanding of headcount and predictive modelling.
Ideal:
- 4+ years’ experience in a forecasting role, including experience in understanding headcount and predictive modelling.
- In-depth Experience in S&OP (Sales and Operations Planning) and IBP (Integrated Business Planning).
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering – Industrial or Business Analysis
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Masters Degree in Engineering – Industrial or Business Analysis
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Demand and supply forecasting.
- S&OP (Sales and Operations Planning) and IBP (Integrated Business Planning).
- Data analytics & data visualisation tools & techniques.
- Operational and decision-making models.
Ideal:
- Supply chain in the retail or banking industry.
- Operational and decision-making models.
- The Bank Operations, BSC, Cash and Digital.
- The Bank strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service).
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Influencing Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Attention to Detail
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Send CV by the 23rd of March 2023.
Desired Skills:
- Communications Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric