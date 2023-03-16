Analyst IBP

Mar 16, 2023

ANALYST IBP

Purpose Statement

  • To perform demand and supply analysis and forecasting to optimally balance demand and supply in Operational channels (Business Bank and Retail Bank), providing the business with proactive insights and actionable information.
  • To take full ownership of the end-to-end Integrated Business Planning process for dedicated / allocated Channels.

Experience
Minimum:

  • At least 2 years’ experience in a strategic planning role, including experience in and understanding of headcount and predictive modelling.

Ideal:

  • 4+ years’ experience in a forecasting role, including experience in understanding headcount and predictive modelling.
  • In-depth Experience in S&OP (Sales and Operations Planning) and IBP (Integrated Business Planning).

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering – Industrial or Business Analysis

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Masters Degree in Engineering – Industrial or Business Analysis

Knowledge
Minimum:

  • Demand and supply forecasting.
  • S&OP (Sales and Operations Planning) and IBP (Integrated Business Planning).
  • Data analytics & data visualisation tools & techniques.
  • Operational and decision-making models.

Ideal:

  • Supply chain in the retail or banking industry.
  • Operational and decision-making models.
  • The Bank Operations, BSC, Cash and Digital.
  • The Bank strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service).

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Numerical Reasoning skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Attention to Detail

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Send CV by the 23rd of March 2023.

Desired Skills:

  • Communications Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

