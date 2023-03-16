Analyst IBP

ANALYST IBP

Purpose Statement

To perform demand and supply analysis and forecasting to optimally balance demand and supply in Operational channels (Business Bank and Retail Bank), providing the business with proactive insights and actionable information.

To take full ownership of the end-to-end Integrated Business Planning process for dedicated / allocated Channels.

Experience

Minimum:

At least 2 years’ experience in a strategic planning role, including experience in and understanding of headcount and predictive modelling.

Ideal:

4+ years’ experience in a forecasting role, including experience in understanding headcount and predictive modelling.

In-depth Experience in S&OP (Sales and Operations Planning) and IBP (Integrated Business Planning).

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering – Industrial or Business Analysis

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Masters Degree in Engineering – Industrial or Business Analysis

Knowledge

Minimum:

Demand and supply forecasting.

S&OP (Sales and Operations Planning) and IBP (Integrated Business Planning).

Data analytics & data visualisation tools & techniques.

Operational and decision-making models.

Ideal:

Supply chain in the retail or banking industry.

Operational and decision-making models.

The Bank Operations, BSC, Cash and Digital.

The Bank strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service).

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Numerical Reasoning skills

Influencing Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Attention to Detail

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Send CV by the 23rd of March 2023.

Desired Skills:

Communications Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

