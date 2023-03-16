Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Engineering.
- 5 years as an Android Developer.
- Required nature of experience: Hands on software developer having been responsible for the development and maintenance of 1 or more projects.
Skills and Knowledge:
- Experience in native Android (Kotlin and Java) development specifically.
- Reactive programming
- Strong knowledge of Android development and its supporting systems
- Proficient in Kotlin (Minimum 2 years experience)
- Good development practices utilising modern design patterns using software architectures: MVP, MVVM, Clean Architecture
- A good understanding of storage mechanisms, threading, lifecycles
- Knowledge of common 3rd party frameworks/libraries available and integration experience
- Strong UI development experience and developing for dynamic screen support
- Experience with RESTful API integration
- Well versed in Git
- Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle within an Agile environment
- Atlassian JIRA software experience is beneficial
- Good understanding of Bluetooth on Android is beneficial
- Good understanding of RxAndroid, RxJava and RxKotlin is beneficial
Job purpose:
Develop and maintain our innovative platforms on the Android platform, ensuring code is generated that is to specification, neat, accurate and scalable. Work will mainly focus on maintaining and upgrading solutions platform, as well as providing guidance from an Android best practice perspective for products in the rest of the company. Work might also include mentoring other Android developers.
Note: Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of applying.
Although we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.
