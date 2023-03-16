Android Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Engineering.

5 years as an Android Developer.

Required nature of experience: Hands on software developer having been responsible for the development and maintenance of 1 or more projects.

Skills and Knowledge:

Experience in native Android (Kotlin and Java) development specifically.

Reactive programming

Strong knowledge of Android development and its supporting systems

Proficient in Kotlin (Minimum 2 years experience)

Good development practices utilising modern design patterns using software architectures: MVP, MVVM, Clean Architecture

A good understanding of storage mechanisms, threading, lifecycles

Knowledge of common 3rd party frameworks/libraries available and integration experience

Strong UI development experience and developing for dynamic screen support

Experience with RESTful API integration

Well versed in Git

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle within an Agile environment

Atlassian JIRA software experience is beneficial

Good understanding of Bluetooth on Android is beneficial

Good understanding of RxAndroid, RxJava and RxKotlin is beneficial

Job purpose:

Develop and maintain our innovative platforms on the Android platform, ensuring code is generated that is to specification, neat, accurate and scalable. Work will mainly focus on maintaining and upgrading solutions platform, as well as providing guidance from an Android best practice perspective for products in the rest of the company. Work might also include mentoring other Android developers.

Desired Skills:

Android Development

Kotlin

Java

Android

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

