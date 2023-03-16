BI Analyst – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Business Intelligence Analyst

Gqeberha / Port Elizabeth

Market related salary offered.

Successful incumbent will provide business solutions to meet the changing needs of the company and its customers by successfully identifying their requirements through analysis and evaluation of company data.

Responsibilities:

Design and implement business intelligence solutions using Microsoft PowerBI; Analyse and interpret complex data to provide actionable insights to support business decisions; Develop and maintain data models, dashboards, and reports to meet business requirements; Collaborate with stakeholders to understand their reporting needs and provide data-driven insights; Implement data visualization best practices and ensure data accuracy, consistency, and relevance; Utilize Azure to manage and store large data sets and ensure data security and privacy.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field; 3+ years BI Analyst experience; Proven experience as a BI analyst using Microsoft PowerBI; Strong understanding of data visualization, data warehousing, and data management concepts; Knowledge of Azure services, including Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Lake, and Azure SQL Database; Proficient in SQL and experience with other data query languages (e.g. DAX, M); Ability to work with large and complex data sets and perform data analysis and modelling; Excellent communication, collaboration, and presentation skills.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with other BI tools and data visualization technologies (e.g., Qlikview); Knowledge of cloud computing, big data, and machine learning technologies; Ability to write clean, efficient, and well-documented code; Experience with Agile development methodologies.

