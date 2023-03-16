Business Analyst

The purpose of this role is to act as a liaison between the business and technical development teams to ensure business requirements are understood and translated into system and process functionality in order to support the development of innovative solutions to enable business objectives.

The Business Analyst will work with stakeholders from all business units (both internal and external ) and related third parties to gather, record and test user requirements for new and existing technology initiatives and changes to processes and systems.

Business Analysis Requirements:

Articulate internal business requirements & understand business needs.

Elicit and establish business needs & Assess impact of change/s.

Analyse, document and deliver on change requirements

Preparation of the Project Impact Assessment

Prepare and maintain the following project documents

Business Requirement Specifications

Functional Specification

User Stories or Use Cases

UAT Plans & Packs ( Test Plan, Test Cases)

Oversee the translation of Business Requirements into Systems requirements.

Review and approve systems specifications as required.

Execute on Testing Plans.

Conduct user acceptance testing & BAT on basis of requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant BCOM Degree

Certificate / Diploma in Business Analysis

BA BOK advantageous

Desirable

Software related degree an advantage

Experience

Minimum 4 years of experience in System Development

Minimum 5 Years’ Experience in Business Analysis

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Business requirements gathering

Process Mapping

BA bok

UAT

USER STORIES

Stakeholder Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

About The Employer:

This is a contract role for a period of 6 months.

