Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

The purpose of this role is to act as a liaison between the business and technical development teams to ensure business requirements are understood and translated into system and process functionality in order to support the development of innovative solutions to enable business objectives.
The Business Analyst will work with stakeholders from all business units (both internal and external ) and related third parties to gather, record and test user requirements for new and existing technology initiatives and changes to processes and systems.
Business Analysis Requirements:
- Articulate internal business requirements & understand business needs.
- Elicit and establish business needs & Assess impact of change/s.
- Analyse, document and deliver on change requirements
- Preparation of the Project Impact Assessment
- Prepare and maintain the following project documents
- Business Requirement Specifications
- Functional Specification
- User Stories or Use Cases
- UAT Plans & Packs ( Test Plan, Test Cases)
- Oversee the translation of Business Requirements into Systems requirements.
- Review and approve systems specifications as required.
- Execute on Testing Plans.
- Conduct user acceptance testing & BAT on basis of requirements.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant BCOM Degree
- Certificate / Diploma in Business Analysis
- BA BOK advantageous
Desirable
- Software related degree an advantage
Experience
- Minimum 4 years of experience in System Development
- Minimum 5 Years’ Experience in Business Analysis
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Business requirements gathering
- Process Mapping
- BA bok
- UAT
- USER STORIES
- Stakeholder Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
About The Employer:
This is a contract role for a period of 6 months.