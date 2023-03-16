Business Intelligence (Analyst/Developer) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mar 16, 2023

JOB OVERVIEW / ROLE PURPOSE

  • Responsible for supporting businesses in discovering business insights using data visualization techniques.
  • Utilize programming skills to collect, analyse, and interpret large data sets and work closely with business users.
  • Contribute to the growth of the business and assume a key role in the delivery of client projects, solutions, and products.
  • Design, develop, and maintain business intelligence solutions.
  • Improve existing reports by analysing and identifying areas for improvement.
  • Work with business resources to ensure delivered solutions meet the requirements.
  • Collaborate to define, design, and accurately estimate time and resources for BI initiatives.

REQUIREMENTS AND SKILLS

  • Relevant degree in IT or another quantitative field.
  • 3 years of experience manipulating data sets and building business intelligence solutions and in the BI Industry.
  • Experience in scripting using analytics tools such as SQL, R, Python or Qlik is essential.
  • Experience in using data visualization tools such as MS Power BI or Tableau or Qlik is essential.
  • Experience in using cloud platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP) is beneficial. Certification is advantageous.
  • SAP experience will be advantageous.
  • Demonstrable experience in solving business problems with business intelligence solutions.
  • Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel (pivot tables, formulae).
  • Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
  • Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills.
  • Strong communication skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Power BI
  • Python
  • QlikView
  • R
  • SQL

