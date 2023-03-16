Business Intelligence (Analyst/Developer)

JOB OVERVIEW / ROLE PURPOSE
- Responsible for supporting businesses in discovering business insights using data visualization techniques.
- Utilize programming skills to collect, analyse, and interpret large data sets and work closely with business users.
- Contribute to the growth of the business and assume a key role in the delivery of client projects, solutions, and products.
- Design, develop, and maintain business intelligence solutions.
- Improve existing reports by analysing and identifying areas for improvement.
- Work with business resources to ensure delivered solutions meet the requirements.
- Collaborate to define, design, and accurately estimate time and resources for BI initiatives.
REQUIREMENTS AND SKILLS
- Relevant degree in IT or another quantitative field.
- 3 years of experience manipulating data sets and building business intelligence solutions and in the BI Industry.
- Experience in scripting using analytics tools such as SQL, R, Python or Qlik is essential.
- Experience in using data visualization tools such as MS Power BI or Tableau or Qlik is essential.
- Experience in using cloud platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP) is beneficial. Certification is advantageous.
- SAP experience will be advantageous.
- Demonstrable experience in solving business problems with business intelligence solutions.
- Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel (pivot tables, formulae).
- Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
- Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills.
- Strong communication skills.
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- Python
- QlikView
- R
- SQL