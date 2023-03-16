Data Quality Analyst (Data Management Specialist) – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.
We are looking for a Data Quality Analyst to join our financial services client based in Johannesurg for a 6-months contract role.
What you will be doing:
- Actively contribute towards the implementation of the RDARR/BCBS239 compliance controls for group compliance in conjunction with all related business units
- Data profiling and analysis
- Analyse, query and manipulate data according to defined business rules and procedures. In the absence of defined rules, analyst should be able to define rules based on data profiling and analysis results
- Collaborate with Qlik Sense developers on the Data Quality dashboard development, updates, and maintenance
- Documenting DQ processes and maintaining data records
What we are looking for:
- Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields
- 3 experience working in a Data Quality Management role
- Knowledge of Data Management and Data Governance concepts and frameworks
- Experience in, or knowledge of Master Data Management, Metadata Management, DQ and Data Lineage tooling and principles
- Hands-on experience of using one or more of the following or equivalent toolsets (Informatica MDM, Informatica Product 360, SAP MDG, Informatica Axon, Azure Purview, Informatica IDQ)
