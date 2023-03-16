Data Quality Analyst (Data Management Specialist)

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Data Quality Analyst to join our financial services client based in Johannesurg for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Actively contribute towards the implementation of the RDARR/BCBS239 compliance controls for group compliance in conjunction with all related business units

Data profiling and analysis

Analyse, query and manipulate data according to defined business rules and procedures. In the absence of defined rules, analyst should be able to define rules based on data profiling and analysis results

Collaborate with Qlik Sense developers on the Data Quality dashboard development, updates, and maintenance

Documenting DQ processes and maintaining data records

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

3 experience working in a Data Quality Management role

Knowledge of Data Management and Data Governance concepts and frameworks

Experience in, or knowledge of Master Data Management, Metadata Management, DQ and Data Lineage tooling and principles

Hands-on experience of using one or more of the following or equivalent toolsets (Informatica MDM, Informatica Product 360, SAP MDG, Informatica Axon, Azure Purview, Informatica IDQ)

Data Governance

Data Management

Data Quality (DQ)

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Data management

Data Governance

Data Quality

Master Data Management

