Data Scientist – Gauteng Johannesburg

JOB OVERVIEW / ROLE PURPOSE

Data collection, pre-processing, and automation.

Analyse large data sets to discover trends, patterns, and data challenges.

Be able to present data and data information using visualization techniques.

Build machine learning models to address business and data challenges.

Work with other data analysts to ensure delivered solutions meet the requirements.

REQUIREMENTS AND SKILLS

Relevant degree in Computer Science, IT, Mathematics, Statistics, or another quantitative field.

2-3 years of experience in data mining, automation processes, machine learning, and analytical tools.

Experience in scripting using analytics tools such as SQL, R, and Python is essential; familiarity with Scala, Qlik, or Java is a bonus.

Experience in using cloud platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP) is beneficial – certification would be advantageous.

Experience in using statistical and analytical methods to automate scientific processes and develop smart solutions to business challenges.

Technical competencies such as coding, mathematics, statistics, and machine learning.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Have a creative problem-solving aptitude, analytical mind, and business acumen.

Strong communication skills.

Desired Skills:

Machine Learning

Power BI

Python

QlikView

R

SQL

Tableau Software

About The Employer:

Established in 2012, Craft is a specialised payments, technology and loyalty company, driven by innovation around traditional payment and loyalty models. Based out of our offices in Randburg, Johannesburg, our team boasts highly experienced professionals with broad backgrounds in payments, technology, loyalty, banking, petroleum and retail sectors across Africa and the Middle East.

