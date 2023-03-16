Full Stack Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Somerset West

ENVIRONMENT:

A vibrant, fast-paced & growing provider of cutting-edge FinTech software solutions for the Property sector seeks the expertise of a Full Stack Developer who is a expert JavaScript developer and skilled with [URL Removed] and has ample experience working with web and mobile applications. Your primary focus will be to develop user-facing web applications and components that interacts with SQL / Non-SQL database environments. In addition, you will also be responsible for the analysis, design, development, testing and implementation of our Property Management technology.

DUTIES:

Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications.

Participate as a team member in fully agile Scrum deliveries (Trello), assist team in planning projects, including identifying tasks groups, time estimates, and recommending assignments.

Design, develop and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable JavaScript / PHP code and applications.

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, efficiency and responsiveness of applications.

Responsible for regular communication with others involved in the development / design process.

Implement test, bottleneck-fix and bug-fix functionality.

Provide support to end users.

Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automatization.

Produce the systems that support our always-on culture.

Staying up to date with all recent developments in the Javascript, Vuejs, SQL / non-SQL and AWS space.

Keeping an eye on security updates, server environments and issues found with [URL Removed] and all project dependencies.

Proposing any upgrades and updates necessary for keeping up with modern security and development best practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

Tertiary qualification in Computer science or related fields would be a benefit.

3 – 5 Years of software development experience.

Highly proficient with the JavaScript language and its modern ES6+syntax and features.

Highly proficient with the [URL Removed] framework and its core principles such as components, reactivity, and the virtual DOM.

Familiar with the [URL Removed] ecosystem, including Vue CLI, Pinia, Vue Router, and [URL Removed] proficient in design and coding of modern, interactive, and functional user interfaces (UI’s)

Experience with SlimPHP framework, familiar with request / response framework. Good understanding of HTML5 and CSS3, including Bootstrap and other CSS frameworks.

Building modular and reusable components and libraries.

Understanding of server-side rendering and its benefits and use cases.

Knowledge of functional programming and object-orientated programming paradigms.

Ability to write efficient, secure, well documented, and clean JavaScript code.

Optimizing your application for performance.

Proficiency with modern development tools and Git.

Experience with both consuming and designing RESTful API.

Other Experience and Skills needed:

AWS / EC2 and RDS.

IIS and Apache Web Servers.

SQL Server, MySQL and MONGOOdb.

Cordova, PhoneGap and Flutter – Mobile application development frameworks (IOS and Android).

AWS Lambda serverless services.

Pusher real-time comms layer.

WebSocket communications.

Experience with AWS CI/CD processes would be beneficial.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong communication and presentation skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

