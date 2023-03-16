ICT Security Specialist – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client is looking for a highly skilled, motivated and dedicated ICT Security Specialist who would like to be part of their team.

Purpose of the job:

The incumbent must protect and maintain the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data processed on ICT systems both on premises and in the cloud. You will monitor the client’s computer networks for security issues, install security software, and document any security issues or breaches you find.

Key Responsibilities include but not limited to the following:

Monitor computer networks for security issues

Investigate security breaches and other cybersecurity incidents.

Install security measures and operate software to protect systems and information infrastructure, including firewalls and data encryption programs.

Document security breaches and assess the damage they cause.

Work with the security team to perform tests and uncover network vulnerabilities.

Fix detected vulnerabilities to maintain a high security standard.

Stay current on IT security trends and news.

Develop company-wide best practices for IT security.

Perform penetration testing.

Help colleagues install security software and understand information security management.

Research security enhancements and make recommendations to management.

Stay up to date on information technology trends and security standards.

Development and maintenance of security policies and procedures

Perform IT security risk and auditing assessment.

Implement Information security continuous improvement programs.

Minimum Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge:

Appropriate bachelor’s degree or equivalent

IT Security management certifications highly recommended (CISSP or SSCP or CCSP)

5 years’ experience in ICT operation, 3 years in ICT security role and 2 years’ experience in cloud security i.e., Azure, AWS

Experience in information security or related field.

Experience with computer network penetration testing and techniques.

Understanding of firewalls, proxies, SIEM, antivirus, and IDPS concepts.

Ability to identify and mitigate network vulnerabilities and explain how to avoid them.

Understanding of patch management with the ability to deploy patches in a timely manner while understanding business impact.

Experienced in installing security software and documenting security issues.



If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks after the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Azure

AWS

ICT Operation

Cloud Security

ICT Security

