Intermediate Software Developer at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

An exciting opportunity for an Intermediate Developer to join our clients growing team. The ideal candidate must be willing to travel to the office daily.

Key Responsibilities:

Designing new software solutions alongside existing engineering and development team according to best practices

Resolving bugs and system issues in their live environments

Further developing and improving existing solutions and software development processes

Core Skills:

Coding Languages: C# .NET (Framework & Core) Experience, working with ASP.NET Web APIs and MVC Applications

SQL Server: Database Design, Scripting, Analyzing SQL statements and optimization, relational database skills

Software Qualifications: Minimum 3 Year Relevant Qualification and 2 Years Software Industry Development Experience or Minimum 1 Year Relevant Qualification and 4 Years Software Industry Development Experience

Additional Skills:

Working with Azure DevOps and Microsoft Azure

Working with Visual Basic .NET

Mentoring fellow developers on best practices E.g. Design patterns.

System Design and Architecture

Technical Writing Skills

Working in an Agile Environment with Daily Scrums

Any Experience with JSON, XML, JavaScript, jQuery

IIS: Deploying, Creating and Updating Services

Experience with Xamarin

Working with GIT Version Control

Automation Build and Testing

Unit Testing

Traits:

Multi-task Capabilities

Creative Problem Solving

Troubleshooting System Bugs

Analytical Thinking

Able to work under pressure

Team Player

