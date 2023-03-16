iOS Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or Computer Engineering.

5 Years experience as an iOS Developer.

Proficient in SWIFT (Minimum 3 years experience)

Experience in native iOS (SWIFT) development specifically.

Strong knowledge of iOS development and its supporting systems.

Good development practices utilising modern design patterns.

A good understanding of storage mechanisms, threading, lifecycles.

Knowledge of common 3rd party frameworks available and integration experience.

Strong UI development experience and developing for dynamic screen support.

Experience with RESTful API integration.

Well versed in Git.

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle within an Agile environment.

Basic knowledge of Objective-C.

Atlassian JIRA software experience is beneficial.

Good understanding of RxSwift would be advantageous.

Good understanding of Bluetooth on iOS would be advantageous.

Brief role description:

Develop and maintain our innovative health platforms on the iOS platform, ensuring code is generated that is to specification, neat, accurate and scalable.

Work will mainly focus on maintaining and upgrading solutions platform, as well as providing guidance from an iOS best practice perspective for products in the rest of the company.

Work might also include mentoring other iOS developers.

Note: Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of applying.

Although we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

SWIFT

Development iOS

iOS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position