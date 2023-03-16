Our client in the Logistics Industry, based in the Port Elizabeth area is currently looking to employ IT Developer (Intermediate).
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:
- Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6
- Up to 3 years’ Experience
- Proficient in specific areas related to software development.
- Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).
- Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC
- Framework and ASP.NET.
- Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.
- Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML
- and jQuery.
- Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.
- Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.
- Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.
- Experience with web development is vital.
Responsibilities:
- Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for one or many projects.
- Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines.
- Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth and use of technology across the business.
- Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing and highlighting areas for improvement.
- Review, improve and maintain current systems.
- Working closely with analysts, designers and staff.
- Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes.
- Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers.
- Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- design
- IT developer
- javascript