IT Developer (Junior) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Logistics Industry, based in the Port Elizabeth area is currently looking to employ IT Developer (Junior).
Requirements:
- Up to 3 years’ Experience
- Technical, specialist or analytical skills acquired through tertiary education or the equivalent experience
- Analytical skills and ability to pay careful attention to detail.
- Willingness to understand the various roles played by fellow team members.
- Proficient in specific areas related to software development.
- Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).
- Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.
- Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.
- Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and jQuery.
- Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.
- Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.
- Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.
- Experience with web development is vital.
- Computers and Electronics — Knowledge of circuit boards, processors, chips, electronic equipment, and computer hardware and software, including applications and programming.
- Engineering and Technology — Knowledge of the practical application of engineering science and technology. This includes applying principles, techniques, procedures, and equipment to the design and production of various goods and services.
- Mathematics — Knowledge of arithmetic, algebra, geometry, calculus, statistics, and their applications.
- Design — Knowledge of design techniques, tools, and principals involved in production of precision technical plans, blueprints, drawings, and models.
- Customer and Personal Service — Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer and personal services. This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction.
Responsibilities:
- Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for one or many projects.
- Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines.
- Work with an agile team to design, develop, test, and maintain web and desktop-based business applications in accordance with established standards.
- Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing and highlighting areas for improvement.
- Participating in peer/code-reviews according to established standards.
- Assist and support the deployment of releases.
- Working with teammates in the upgrade of older technologies to current technologies.
- Analyzing and resolving technical and application problems.
- Adhering to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on time.
- Working closely with senior developers and/or mentors.
- Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary.
