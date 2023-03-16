IT Project Manager

Mar 16, 2023

A JSE listed company has a senior position is available for an accredited Project Manager to plan and coordinate IT projects within the group, ensuring that timelines and budgetary constraints are met.

Minimum requirements

  • PMBOK
  • PMP
  • At least 5 years’ relevant experience
  • Experience in environments such as operations, finance, procurement and IT
  • Experience in Agile and waterfall methodologies

Desired Skills:

  • Planning
  • quality assurance
  • budget
  • reporting
  • project governance

