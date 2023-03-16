IT Project Manager
A JSE listed company has a senior position is available for an accredited Project Manager to plan and coordinate IT projects within the group, ensuring that timelines and budgetary constraints are met.
Minimum requirements
- PMBOK
- PMP
- At least 5 years’ relevant experience
- Experience in environments such as operations, finance, procurement and IT
- Experience in Agile and waterfall methodologies
Desired Skills:
- Planning
- quality assurance
- budget
- reporting
- project governance