IT Project Manager – Gauteng Houghton Estate

IT Project Manager

A JSE listed company has a senior position is available for an accredited Project Manager to plan and coordinate IT projects within the group, ensuring that timelines and budgetary constraints are met.

Minimum requirements

PMBOK

PMP

At least 5 years’ relevant experience

Experience in environments such as operations, finance, procurement and IT

Experience in Agile and waterfall methodologies

Desired Skills:

Planning

quality assurance

budget

reporting

project governance

