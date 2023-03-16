Java Developer (Full Stack) – Centurion

Java Software Developer (Full Stack)
Role objective:
- Implementing new systems / undertaking system deployments
- Development, testing, support and troubleshooting within agile environment
- Identifying and implementing system optimizations and enhancements
- Managing and building automated pipelines
- Liaising with other developers and stakeholders
- Demonstrated success in being a team player on projects.
- Good relationship management skills and able to work under pressure.
- Innovative thinker.
- Identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes.
- Understands and supplies solutions to mitigate process or system-based gaps.
- Plan and execute on tasks assigned
- Support and train clients to use the system and any products.
- Monitor the system and resolve issues.
- Ability to work collaboratively and maintaining a positive team spirit
- Energetic, self-starter with ability to independently follow-through on initiatives
- Strong relationship building skills
- Experience in delivering client-focused solutions based on customer needs
- Professional disposition
- Able to multitask and prioritize
- Excited by technology and innovation
- Designs, creates, tests and documents new and amended software from supplied specifications.
- Installs software, following plans and instructions and in accordance with agreed standards
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum a 3-year degree in Information Technology. Preferable B.Sc. Computer Science, Bcom Informatics (Honours), B.Eng with Computer Science
- Experience in a financial sector would be beneficial
- A minimum of 3 – 5 years of experience in a Java Development role or similar
- Java certification beneficial
Technical Competencies Required
JEE6/7
- EJB
- Stateful and stateless session bean
- EJB Web Service (SOAP)
- Transactions (JTA)
- JPA – Java Persistence API
- ORM mapping
- JPA-QL
- CDI +WELD
- Scope (Session, Request, Application)
- Named
- Decorator
- Interceptor
- XML parsing JAXP:(DOM, SAX)
- JAX-RS
Maven
- Maven 3
- Artifactory installation, configuration, management
Continuous integration (Jenkins)
- Introduced
- Jenkins installation, configuration, management
- New Views
- New builds (Ant, Maven)
- Automate server restarts
Desired Skills:
- BSc /B.Eng Computer Science
- Java Developement
- 3-5 years