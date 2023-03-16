Junior Developer (Python and Javascript / Typescript) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced Analytics Consultancy in Johannesburg seeks a talented and motivated Graduate Software Developer to join their team. In this role, you will have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects and contribute to the development of innovative software solutions. You must have a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field, Honors or masters level qualification is a plus, and proficiency in at least one programming language, such as Python, JavaScript, or Typescript.

DUTIES:

Design, implement, and maintain the backend architecture of the company’s web applications and services.

Write high-quality, maintainable, and efficient code in languages such as Python, JavaScript, or Typescript.

Collaborate with other teams to integrate frontend components and develop REST APIs.

Monitor and optimize the performance and scalability of the backend systems.

Troubleshoot and debug issues in the production environment.

Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to improve code quality.

Continuously learn and stay up to date with the latest technologies and best practices in backend engineering.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field.

Honours or masters level qualification is a plus.

Proficiency in at least one programming language, such as Python, JavaScript, or Typescript.

Familiarity with REST APIs and microservices architecture.

Knowledge of database design and management (SQL and NoSQL).

Experience with web development frameworks such as Flask, Django, or FastAPI is a plus.

Familiarity with agile development methodologies is a plus.

Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS or GCP is a plus.

The Tech:

You will be exposed to will be various environments, tools, and languages. You will likely get exposure to the following:

React

Electron

Flask / Django / FastAPI

REST / GraphQL

Docker

Kubernetes

Amazon Web services (AWS) / Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving and communication skills.

COMMENTS:

