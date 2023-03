Junior / Intermediate Software Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Assist the development team, grow in experience and then facilitate in client projects

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12

Driver’s License and own reliable vehicle – Non-Negotiable

B. SC Information Technologies (Tukkies, Potch, NWU, Stellenbosch) – Non-Negotiable

3 – 5 Yeard expereince

Desired Skills:

Bsc Degree Information Science

BCom Information Technology

C#

ASP.Net

