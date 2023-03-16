OEMs launch 4th Gen Intel Xeon systems

On 10 January 2023, Intel officially launched its 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (code-named Sapphire Rapids) for data centre customers around the globe.

All major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs) are now shipping systems today and the top 10 cloud service providers (CSPs) are deploying cloud instances now and throughout 2023.

Underpinning and supporting all this customer success is a healthy supply of Xeon product for all of 2023 to meet customer demand across a broad range of critical use cases and real-world workloads.

“Launching 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors was the first of many moments you’ll see from Intel this year that will showcase our roadmap confidence and define our market readiness,” says Lisa Spelman, corporate vice-president and GM of Intel Xeon Products.

“We’re showing the industry that we are executing with consistency and delivering on our commitments to customers.”