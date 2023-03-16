On-Site Systems Support Engineer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A highly professional On-Site Systems Support Engineer with amazing attention to detail and superb communication skills is sought by a fast-paced global Cloud Managed Service Provider. Your core role will be to support the C-level executives for a customer site in Parktown, Johannesburg. The ideal candidate will require current Microsoft Certifications in either MS or AZ tracks with 5+ years’ work experience in a customer facing IT support role including having supported C-level executives is essential. You must also have strong knowledge and experience of Office 365 services including Exchange Online, SharePoint, Teams and OneDrive, good working knowledge of networks, routing & switching & PowerShell scripting and use for administration.

DUTIES:

Assist users onsite and in person.

Manage Tickets and Requests.

Managed 3rd party vendors to SLA.

Receive and record all calls from customers.

Provide initial assessment of all Tickets, attempt first time resolution, and /or escalation.

Assist with customer onboarding projects and migrations.

Monitor and escalate Tickets according to the customer’s SLA.

Keep users informed on status and progress of their Tickets.

Aid customer retention and satisfaction.

Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Current Microsoft Certifications in either MS or AZ tracks.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years’ experience in a customer facing IT support role. Experience supporting C-level executives essential.

Strong knowledge and experience of Office 365 services including Exchange Online, SharePoint, Teams and OneDrive.

Good working knowledge of networks, routing & switching.

PowerShell scripting and use for administration.

Advantageous –

Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities including Windows OS and applications, email flow and routing, and Office 365 services. MacOS experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Fanatical attention to detail.

Customer focused, with an analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills suitable for an international audience.

A confident team player with a positive can-do attitude.

An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (Certification will be a KPI of the role).

Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.

COMMENTS:

