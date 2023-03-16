project manager

Reports to: CEO

Position is based in: Randburg

Role & Responsibilities

Responsible for co-ordinating the different groups involved in the project.

Ensures projects are completed within the time and cost limit as well as to the agreed specifications.

Ensures detailed engineering layout and design is carried out in an economically efficient way.

Ensures that the project is within technical quality specifications and that the completion is on schedule within budgetary constraints.

Establishes and maintains relationships with clients.

Manages and mentors Project Engineers.

Reports progress of project on a weekly basis to Senior Management.

Co-ordinates sub-contractors and suppliers to ensure timeous execution of planned work.

Drafting project charter, scope of work, technical specifications and other project documents.

Compile detailed project plans/schedules for projects.

Monitor project progress to achieve milestones.

Assist in outlining risk and compliance requirements for a project.

Manage and control the health and safety requirements of a project.

Attend client/site meetings and ensure transparent communication of the project scope of work to the project team.

Identify any variations to project scope and plan the relevant actions to accommodate these variations.

Ensure the system engineering process is followed for all projects and review project performance.

Solve project issues timeously and implement solutions in a cost-effective manner.

Design and communicate solutions to project issues to the relevant project teams to execute.

Resolve or assist in the resolution of conflicts within and between projects or functional areas.

Credentials & Experience

Minimum qualification:

BEng or BSc in Mechanical/Mechatronic Engineering

BEng or BSc in Industrial Engineering

Minimum Experience:

7-10 years’ experience in project-based engineering.

4 years’ experience in industrial automation.

3 years’ employee management experience.

Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word and Project and report-writing skills.

SOLIDWORKS experience advantageous.

SOLIDWORKS PDM experience advantageous.

Required Knowledge, Skills & Abilities

Function independently, driven and can handle high-pressure client facing situations.

Good mechanical and or mechatronic aptitude and knowledge.

Employee management and mentorship.

Strong leadership skills.

Self-motivated and highly organized, strong planning skills.

Attention to detail.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Outgoing personality with sound temperament.

Excellent problem solving and time management skills.

Proficient in 3D CAD modelling and drafting using SOLIDWORKS.

Extensive manufacturing process knowledge.

Able to work under pressure and to deadlines.

Strong IT skills.

Availability to travel locally and abroad.

We are looking for a driven and accountable Project Manager to join our client’s engineering team.

