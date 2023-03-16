project manager

Mar 16, 2023

Reports to: CEO

Position is based in: Randburg

Role & Responsibilities

  • Responsible for co-ordinating the different groups involved in the project.
  • Ensures projects are completed within the time and cost limit as well as to the agreed specifications.
  • Ensures detailed engineering layout and design is carried out in an economically efficient way.
  • Ensures that the project is within technical quality specifications and that the completion is on schedule within budgetary constraints.
  • Establishes and maintains relationships with clients.
  • Manages and mentors Project Engineers.
  • Reports progress of project on a weekly basis to Senior Management.
  • Co-ordinates sub-contractors and suppliers to ensure timeous execution of planned work.
  • Drafting project charter, scope of work, technical specifications and other project documents.
  • Compile detailed project plans/schedules for projects.
  • Monitor project progress to achieve milestones.
  • Assist in outlining risk and compliance requirements for a project.
  • Manage and control the health and safety requirements of a project.
  • Attend client/site meetings and ensure transparent communication of the project scope of work to the project team.
  • Identify any variations to project scope and plan the relevant actions to accommodate these variations.
  • Ensure the system engineering process is followed for all projects and review project performance.
  • Solve project issues timeously and implement solutions in a cost-effective manner.
  • Design and communicate solutions to project issues to the relevant project teams to execute.
  • Resolve or assist in the resolution of conflicts within and between projects or functional areas.

Credentials & Experience
Minimum qualification:
BEng or BSc in Mechanical/Mechatronic Engineering
BEng or BSc in Industrial Engineering
Minimum Experience:
7-10 years’ experience in project-based engineering.
4 years’ experience in industrial automation.
3 years’ employee management experience.
Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word and Project and report-writing skills.
SOLIDWORKS experience advantageous.
SOLIDWORKS PDM experience advantageous.

Required Knowledge, Skills & Abilities

  • Function independently, driven and can handle high-pressure client facing situations.
  • Good mechanical and or mechatronic aptitude and knowledge.
  • Employee management and mentorship.
  • Strong leadership skills.
  • Self-motivated and highly organized, strong planning skills.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills.
  • Outgoing personality with sound temperament.
  • Excellent problem solving and time management skills.
  • Proficient in 3D CAD modelling and drafting using SOLIDWORKS.
  • Extensive manufacturing process knowledge.
  • Able to work under pressure and to deadlines.
  • Strong IT skills.
  • Availability to travel locally and abroad.

We are looking for a driven and accountable Project Manager to join our client’s engineering team.
[The remuneration package for this vacancy shall be based on the successful candidate’s qualification, experience and if he/she meets all criteria listed below]

Desired Skills:

  • Engineering
  • Project Manager
  • Solidworks
  • Project budget
  • Microsoft Project
  • Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *