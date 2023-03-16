project manager – Gauteng Randburg

Reports to: CEO
Position is based in: Randburg
Role & Responsibilities
- Responsible for co-ordinating the different groups involved in the project.
- Ensures projects are completed within the time and cost limit as well as to the agreed specifications.
- Ensures detailed engineering layout and design is carried out in an economically efficient way.
- Ensures that the project is within technical quality specifications and that the completion is on schedule within budgetary constraints.
- Establishes and maintains relationships with clients.
- Manages and mentors Project Engineers.
- Reports progress of project on a weekly basis to Senior Management.
- Co-ordinates sub-contractors and suppliers to ensure timeous execution of planned work.
- Drafting project charter, scope of work, technical specifications and other project documents.
- Compile detailed project plans/schedules for projects.
- Monitor project progress to achieve milestones.
- Assist in outlining risk and compliance requirements for a project.
- Manage and control the health and safety requirements of a project.
- Attend client/site meetings and ensure transparent communication of the project scope of work to the project team.
- Identify any variations to project scope and plan the relevant actions to accommodate these variations.
- Ensure the system engineering process is followed for all projects and review project performance.
- Solve project issues timeously and implement solutions in a cost-effective manner.
- Design and communicate solutions to project issues to the relevant project teams to execute.
- Resolve or assist in the resolution of conflicts within and between projects or functional areas.
Credentials & Experience
Minimum qualification:
BEng or BSc in Mechanical/Mechatronic Engineering
BEng or BSc in Industrial Engineering
Minimum Experience:
7-10 years’ experience in project-based engineering.
4 years’ experience in industrial automation.
3 years’ employee management experience.
Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word and Project and report-writing skills.
SOLIDWORKS experience advantageous.
SOLIDWORKS PDM experience advantageous.
Required Knowledge, Skills & Abilities
- Function independently, driven and can handle high-pressure client facing situations.
- Good mechanical and or mechatronic aptitude and knowledge.
- Employee management and mentorship.
- Strong leadership skills.
- Self-motivated and highly organized, strong planning skills.
- Attention to detail.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills.
- Outgoing personality with sound temperament.
- Excellent problem solving and time management skills.
- Proficient in 3D CAD modelling and drafting using SOLIDWORKS.
- Extensive manufacturing process knowledge.
- Able to work under pressure and to deadlines.
- Strong IT skills.
- Availability to travel locally and abroad.
We are looking for a driven and accountable Project Manager to join our client’s engineering team.
[The remuneration package for this vacancy shall be based on the successful candidate’s qualification, experience and if he/she meets all criteria listed below]
Desired Skills:
- Engineering
- Project Manager
- Solidworks
- Project budget
- Microsoft Project
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree