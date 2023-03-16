Salesforce, Deloitte tackles skills shortage

Salesforce and Deloitte Africa have joined forces to address skills development in South Africa – an issue of high priority for both these global brands.

The first iteration of the partnership is the Trailblazer Training Week, happening in Johannesburg between 27 March and 31 March 2023, at the Deloitte Africa Waterfall Office.

“As organisations transform digitally, it is imperative to ensure that the teams within these organisations are sufficiently equipped with the right skills for the job. The Trailblazer Training Week is one way in which Salesforce is addressing the skills challenge in South Africa, as we seek to ensure employees are prepared with the skills needed to thrive in the new, digitally transformed, world of work,” says Ursula Fear, senior talent programme Manager at Salesforce South Africa.

The initiative forms part of Salesforce’s comprehensive talent strategy, headed by Fear, that includes Salesforce’s Accredited Training Partner and Workforce Development Partners, which seeks to bring more skill into the Salesforce ecosystem.

Fear announced in October last year that the Salesforce ecosystem is expected to create 31 800 new jobs and generate $5,1-billion in new business revenue in South Africa by 2026.

“Deloitte Digital is delighted to host the Salesforce Trailblazer Training Week. Alongside Salesforce, we are committed to talent development across Africa and recognise the importance of sustained investment into skills and talent development across the continent.,” says Celeste Koert, Salesforce Africa alliance leader at Deloitte Africa.

The Trailblazer Training Week, the first of its kind in South Africa, represents a flagship learning event for the Salesforce community here, and a tenet of Salesforce’s larger talent development initiative in the country.

Trailblazer Training Week offers five days of expert-led learning within five role-based tracks. Upon successful completion of the specific track, attendees will receive onsite certification, or opt for a certification voucher, which is valid for six months.

The initiative is set to welcome approximately 130 attendees, many of them associated with Salesforce partners and customers with the purpose to build their relevance and equip them with fit-for-purpose skills.

Fear adds that a key objective with this event was to ensure it could be offered at an accessible price point. Partnering with Deloitte Africa in this manner has helped bring down the cost of hosting this event significantly, which in turn allows us to pass that saving on to the attendees.

“Deloitte Africa are partners in the true sense of the word and we’re grateful for the generosity with which they made their space available for the Trailblazer Training Week,” Fear says.

“There is a real shortage of skills in South Africa to support the Salesforce ecosystem, yet the country is full of young talents looking for an opportunity to learn. Deloitte Africa is proud to partner with Salesforce and actively contribute to the ecosystem growth. This initiative compliments our Deloitte Salesforce academy and our objective to reach 200 Salesforce certified individuals in the next three years.” says Olivier Grandjean, Salesforce practice leader at Deloitte Africa.

Beyond the formal learning, the Trailblazer Training Week will also serve as a dynamic networking event, where attendees can interact with the local Trailblazer community.