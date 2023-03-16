Sap Systems Analyst:HCM

Mar 16, 2023

SAP SYSTEMS ANALYST: HCM

Purpose Statement

  • Interpret specifications to build SAP HCM systems solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance
  • Design, develop and maintain automation and integration in SAP solutions in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers
  • Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues

Experience

  • Understanding of business Human Capital Management processes
  • 5-7 years’ experience in SAP and Data Integration in the following areas:
  • SAP HCM (PA, PY, PD, OM, etc.)
  • Integration with SAP ECC / S4 HCM modules
  • SAP SuccessFactors role based permissions / authorisations (incl. GRC)
  • HCM Master Data
  • SAP Workflow
  • 5-7 years’ experience in SAP HCM Systems design, analysis, configuration and implementation
  • Project Management Experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant qualification
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Certification in ITIL
  • A relevant tertiary qualification

Knowledge
Min:
Advanced knowledge and understanding of

  • SAP ECC / S4 (incl. HR Master Data, Authorisations, Transports between landscapes, Integration with other SAP modules, Workflow, Reporting etc.)
  • Formal Integration practices
  • Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support
  • Developing IntegrationsIdeal:
  • Jira Core
  • Confluence
  • Understanding of SAGE VIP Payroll (to integrate with SAP SuccessFactors EC)
  • Advanced knowledge and understanding of Systems Analysis Methodologies
  • ITIL Principles and the application thereof
  • Understanding of:
  • SAP SuccessFactors integration with S4Hana
  • Banking business models
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

  • Analytical Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Communications Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
  • Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone

Send CV by the 23rd of March 2023.

Desired Skills:

  • Analytical Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

