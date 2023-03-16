Sap Systems Analyst:HCM

SAP SYSTEMS ANALYST: HCM

Purpose Statement

Interpret specifications to build SAP HCM systems solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance

Design, develop and maintain automation and integration in SAP solutions in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers

Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues

Experience

Understanding of business Human Capital Management processes

5-7 years’ experience in SAP and Data Integration in the following areas:

SAP HCM (PA, PY, PD, OM, etc.)

Integration with SAP ECC / S4 HCM modules

SAP SuccessFactors role based permissions / authorisations (incl. GRC)

HCM Master Data

SAP Workflow

5-7 years’ experience in SAP HCM Systems design, analysis, configuration and implementation

Project Management Experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant qualification

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Certification in ITIL

A relevant tertiary qualification

Knowledge

Min:

Advanced knowledge and understanding of

SAP ECC / S4 (incl. HR Master Data, Authorisations, Transports between landscapes, Integration with other SAP modules, Workflow, Reporting etc.)

Formal Integration practices

Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support

Developing IntegrationsIdeal:

Jira Core

Confluence

Understanding of SAGE VIP Payroll (to integrate with SAP SuccessFactors EC)

Advanced knowledge and understanding of Systems Analysis Methodologies

ITIL Principles and the application thereof

Understanding of:

SAP SuccessFactors integration with S4Hana

Banking business models

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Presentation Skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Send CV by the 23rd of March 2023.

Desired Skills:

Analytical Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

