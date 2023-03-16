Support Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Rondebosch

ENVIRONMENT:

A global fast-paced IT Managed Service Provider seeks a strong technical & ambitious Support Engineer to play a key role in the service framework providing end to end management of tickets and service requests reported by the customer. You will assist users both onsite and in person, setup IT hardware for training and examination centres while assisting with customer onboarding projects and migrations. The ideal candidate requires an A+ and N+ Certification with 1-3 years’ experience as an IT Desktop Support Technician with excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities including Windows OS and applications, and Office 365 services and solid working knowledge of networks, routing & switching.

DUTIES:

Assist users onsite and in person.

Setup IT hardware for training and examination centres.

Manage Tickets and Requests.

Receive and record all calls from customers.

Provide initial assessment of all Tickets, attempt first time resolution, and /or escalation.

Assist with customer onboarding projects and migrations.

Monitor and escalate Tickets according to the customer’s SLA.

Keep users informed on status and progress of their Tickets.

Aid customer retention and satisfaction.

Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A+.

N+.

Experience/Skills –

1 to 3 Years experience as an IT Desktop Support Technician.

Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities including Windows OS and applications, and Office 365 services.

Good working knowledge of networks, routing & switching.

Advantageous –

MacOS experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Customer focused, with an analytical approach with good questioning and listening skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills suitable for an international audience.

A confident team player with a positive can-do attitude.

Fanatical attention to detail.

An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role).

Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Support

Engineer

Technician

Learn more/Apply for this position