Year-over-year growth for global security appliance market

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker, vendor revenue in the overall security appliance market grew 4,7% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22) to $6,1-billion, representing a $274-million increase compared to the same quarter in 2021.

In the same period, security appliance shipments grew by 21,7% year over year to more than 1,9-million units.

The growth of the security appliances market in 4Q22 was driven by the UTM market, which delivered year-over-year growth of 8,9%. The combined UTM and Firewall markets accounted for 77,3% of the total revenue reported in the last quarter of calendar year 2022.

“The hardware-based market is expected to continue playing a key role within holistic cybersecurity strategies, and as supply chain challenges are showing signs of improvement for the current year, we expect to observe positive growth in the security appliances market across the globe for the upcoming quarters,” says Carlo Dávila, research manager: Enterprise Security and Network Trackers at IDC.

From a geographic perspective, the Americas region delivered strong growth of 10% year over year in 4Q22, led by the US. The Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region also produced good results with a 4,8% growth rate, driven by Western Europe.

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Security Appliance Vendor Revenue, Market Share and Growth, Fourth Quarter of 2022 (revenue in US$ millions) Vendor 4Q22 Revenue 4Q22 Market Share 4Q21 Revenue 4Q21 Market Share 4Q22/4Q21 Growth 1. Palo Alto Networks $973.75 15.9% $883.35 15.1% 10.2% 3. Fortinet $966.61 15.8% $776.23 13.3% 24.5% 2. Cisco $921.08 15.8% $885.79 15.2% 4.0% 4. Check Point $473.04 7.7% $462.55 7.9% 2.3% 5. SonicWALL $194.16 3.2% $183.50 3.1% 5.8% Rest of Market $2,582.05 42.3% $2,645.27 45.3% -2.4% Total $6,110.69 100.0% $5,836.70 100.0% 4.7% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker Q4 2022, March 9, 2023