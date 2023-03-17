Analyst (Replenishment)

Mar 17, 2023

To operate and maintain system functionality including analysis related to forecasting and replenishment efficiencies and ensuring implementation of relevant supply chain strategies aligned to in-stock KPIs

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain Management / Logistics or Procurement
  • Minimum 5 years of proven experience in replenishment/forecasting/reverse logistics within a retail/supply chain environment
  • System working experience in SAP or JDA

Key Responsibilities:

  • Maintain master data product file for auto-replenishment
  • Stakeholder and customer liaison enduring resolution of operations, merchandise, and supplier queries
  • Generate, analyze, and action supplier and vendor reports (deviations, exceptions, errors, service levels, order fill rate, monthly sales analysis)
  • Forecasting and replenishment for supply chain optimization (demand, seasonality profiles, and trends)

Skills and Requirements:

  • Confident negotiator
  • Data-driven decision making
  • Business processes
  • Project management
  • Detail orientated
  • Able to handle multiple tasks
  • Analytical
  • Work independently and in a team environment

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Forecasting
  • Replenishment
  • Supply Chain
  • Master data
  • Suppliers
  • Vendors
  • Quantitative analytics
  • Inventory Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Retail
  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Retail leader in general merchandise, liquor, home improvement, and wholesale food markets including consumer goods in Africa.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

