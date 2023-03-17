Analyst (Replenishment)

To operate and maintain system functionality including analysis related to forecasting and replenishment efficiencies and ensuring implementation of relevant supply chain strategies aligned to in-stock KPIs

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain Management / Logistics or Procurement

Minimum 5 years of proven experience in replenishment/forecasting/reverse logistics within a retail/supply chain environment

System working experience in SAP or JDA

Key Responsibilities:

Maintain master data product file for auto-replenishment

Stakeholder and customer liaison enduring resolution of operations, merchandise, and supplier queries

Generate, analyze, and action supplier and vendor reports (deviations, exceptions, errors, service levels, order fill rate, monthly sales analysis)

Forecasting and replenishment for supply chain optimization (demand, seasonality profiles, and trends)

Skills and Requirements:

Confident negotiator

Data-driven decision making

Business processes

Project management

Detail orientated

Able to handle multiple tasks

Analytical

Work independently and in a team environment

Desired Skills:

SAP

Forecasting

Replenishment

Supply Chain

Master data

Suppliers

Vendors

Quantitative analytics

Inventory Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Retail

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Retail leader in general merchandise, liquor, home improvement, and wholesale food markets including consumer goods in Africa.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

