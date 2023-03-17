Analyst (Replenishment) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Mar 17, 2023

To operate and maintain system functionality including analysis related to forecasting and replenishment efficiencies and ensuring implementation of relevant supply chain strategies aligned to in-stock KPIs

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain Management / Logistics or Procurement
  • Minimum 5 years of proven experience in replenishment/forecasting/reverse logistics within a retail/supply chain environment
  • System working experience in SAP or JDA

Key Responsibilities:

  • Maintain master data product file for auto-replenishment
  • Stakeholder and customer liaison enduring resolution of operations, merchandise, and supplier queries
  • Generate, analyze, and action supplier and vendor reports (deviations, exceptions, errors, service levels, order fill rate, monthly sales analysis)
  • Forecasting and replenishment for supply chain optimization (demand, seasonality profiles, and trends)

Skills and Requirements:

  • Confident negotiator
  • Data-driven decision making
  • Business processes
  • Project management
  • Detail orientated
  • Able to handle multiple tasks
  • Analytical
  • Work independently and in a team environment

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Forecasting
  • Replenishment
  • Supply Chain
  • Master data
  • Suppliers
  • Vendors
  • Quantitative analytics
  • Inventory Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Retail
  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Retail leader in general merchandise, liquor, home improvement, and wholesale food markets including consumer goods in Africa.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *