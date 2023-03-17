Angular FE Developer – Gauteng Sandown

- 5+ years of experience in developing web applications using Angular 4+.
- Strong knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and TypeScript.
- Experience with Azure cloud services.
- Experience with Azure DevOps and/or Azure Kubernetes Service.
- Experience developing RESTful APIs.
- Experience with version control systems such as Git.
- Understanding of web security best practices.
- Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- typescript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree