Angular FE Developer

Mar 17, 2023

  • 5+ years of experience in developing web applications using Angular 4+.
  • Strong knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and TypeScript.
  • Experience with Azure cloud services.
  • Experience with Azure DevOps and/or Azure Kubernetes Service.
  • Experience developing RESTful APIs.
  • Experience with version control systems such as Git.
  • Understanding of web security best practices.
  • Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • typescript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

