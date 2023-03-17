Join this leading insurer in Gauteng as a Senior Data Scientist.
The main duties for this role is to collect, analyse, report, and interpret data for use in the development of business strategies, extract quantifiable insights from past trends and currentconditions to increase companies profitability and improves relationship’s with clients and stakeholders. Build and maintain predictive and machine learning models.
Advanced and Predictive Analytics
Employ machine learning techniques and build predictive, descriptive, and
behavioral models to help achieve various business performance indicators and
to help identify business opportunities, linking insights to actionable
recommendations.
Data Exploration
Perform complex statistical analysis and utilize mining, modeling, and testing
techniques to enable data analysis.
Information and Business Advice
Provide specialist guidance on the interpretation and application of policies and
procedures, resolving complex or contentious queries and issues and enabling
others to take appropriate actions.
Insights and Reporting
Contribute to the design and creation of complex reports for top management.
For ongoing reporting to business, assist in the automation of the various data
and analytic reports.
Stakeholder Engagement
Contribute to stakeholder engagement through identifying stakeholders, finding
out their needs/issues/concern and reacting to these by arranging meetings and
events and drafting supporting materials to promote understanding and
commitment.
Business Requirements Identification
Collect business requirements using a variety of methods such as interviews,
document analysis, workshops, and workflow analysis to express the
requirements in terms of target user roles and goals.
Project Management
Work within an established project management plan to achieve specific goals.
Implement data analytic projects from start to finish and manage stakeholders
throughout the project. Communicate the project status back to business or
within the team.
Continuous Improvement
Review existing operations in own area of work and implement innovation
processes to generate new ideas and ensure continuous improvements are
delivered.
Data Management
Use data management systems to deliver prescribed outcomes. Ensure that
data is accurate and is aligned to policies and procedures set out by .
Personal Capability Building
Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development
planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching; gain or
maintain external professional accreditation where relevant to improve
performance and fulfill personal potential. Maintain an understanding of relevant
technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing
education, attending conferences, and reading specialist media.
Performance Management
Prioritise own workflow and ensure work is completed to the required standards
of productivity, quality and timeliness; use performance management systems to
improve personal performance.
Machine Learning
Use comprehensive knowledge and skills and guide and train others on
developing models for planning and monitoring purposes.
Numerical and Statistical Skills
Use a comprehensive understanding of numerical concepts to perform
mathematical operations such as report analysis and provide guidance and
training to others.
Data Collection and analysis
Guide and train others to analyse data trends for use in reports to help guide
decision making.
Reporting
Apply comprehensive knowledge and guide and train others to review and
create relevant, lucid and effective reports.
Computer and software skills
Supports business processes without by understanding and effectively using
standard office equipment and standard software packages, while providing
technical guidance as needed.
PROFICIENT IN MS OFFICE, SQL, BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE SOFTWARE,
SAS, R PROGRAMMING, PYTHON
Data Management
Provide technical guidance when required to acquire, organise, protect and
process data to fulfill business objectives.
Verbal and Written Communication
Presentation skills
Communicate with other people and provide technical guidance when required
to speak in a clear, concise and compelling manner.
Business Requirements Analysis
Provide technical guidance when required to analyse the business requirements
that solutions must meet.
Presentation creation
Apply concepts of knowledge / skill and also able to provide technical guidance
when required.
Planning and Organising
Provide technical guidance when required to plan, organise, prioritise and
oversee activities to efficiently meet business objectives.
Action Planning
Provides technical guidance when required to develop appropriate plans or
perform necessary actions based on recommendations and requirements.
Policy and procedures
Provide technical guidance when required to develop, monitor, interpret and
understand policies and procedures, while making sure they match
organisational strategies and objectives.
Project Management
Provide technical guidance when required to manage projects and/or programs
within desired cost, time and quality parameters.
Commercial Acumen
Apply understanding of the business environment and objectives to develop
solutions.
Desired Skills:
- 5 to 7 years working experience within an analytical
- data science or computer science environment (Essential)
- Data analytics and optimisation using the latest statistical tools and packages (Essential)
- Experience in financial insurance environment (Advantageous
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree