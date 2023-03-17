Data Scientist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Join this leading insurer in Gauteng as a Senior Data Scientist.

The main duties for this role is to collect, analyse, report, and interpret data for use in the development of business strategies, extract quantifiable insights from past trends and currentconditions to increase companies profitability and improves relationship’s with clients and stakeholders. Build and maintain predictive and machine learning models.

Advanced and Predictive Analytics

Employ machine learning techniques and build predictive, descriptive, and

behavioral models to help achieve various business performance indicators and

to help identify business opportunities, linking insights to actionable

recommendations.

Data Exploration

Perform complex statistical analysis and utilize mining, modeling, and testing

techniques to enable data analysis.

Information and Business Advice

Provide specialist guidance on the interpretation and application of policies and

procedures, resolving complex or contentious queries and issues and enabling

others to take appropriate actions.

Insights and Reporting

Contribute to the design and creation of complex reports for top management.

For ongoing reporting to business, assist in the automation of the various data

and analytic reports.

Stakeholder Engagement

Contribute to stakeholder engagement through identifying stakeholders, finding

out their needs/issues/concern and reacting to these by arranging meetings and

events and drafting supporting materials to promote understanding and

commitment.

Business Requirements Identification

Collect business requirements using a variety of methods such as interviews,

document analysis, workshops, and workflow analysis to express the

requirements in terms of target user roles and goals.

Project Management

Work within an established project management plan to achieve specific goals.

Implement data analytic projects from start to finish and manage stakeholders

throughout the project. Communicate the project status back to business or

within the team.

Continuous Improvement

Review existing operations in own area of work and implement innovation

processes to generate new ideas and ensure continuous improvements are

delivered.

Data Management

Use data management systems to deliver prescribed outcomes. Ensure that

data is accurate and is aligned to policies and procedures set out by .

Personal Capability Building

Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development

planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching; gain or

maintain external professional accreditation where relevant to improve

performance and fulfill personal potential. Maintain an understanding of relevant

technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing

education, attending conferences, and reading specialist media.

Performance Management

Prioritise own workflow and ensure work is completed to the required standards

of productivity, quality and timeliness; use performance management systems to

improve personal performance.

Machine Learning

Use comprehensive knowledge and skills and guide and train others on

developing models for planning and monitoring purposes.

Numerical and Statistical Skills

Use a comprehensive understanding of numerical concepts to perform

mathematical operations such as report analysis and provide guidance and

training to others.

Data Collection and analysis

Guide and train others to analyse data trends for use in reports to help guide

decision making.

Reporting

Apply comprehensive knowledge and guide and train others to review and

create relevant, lucid and effective reports.

Computer and software skills

Supports business processes without by understanding and effectively using

standard office equipment and standard software packages, while providing

technical guidance as needed.

PROFICIENT IN MS OFFICE, SQL, BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE SOFTWARE,

SAS, R PROGRAMMING, PYTHON

Data Management

Provide technical guidance when required to acquire, organise, protect and

process data to fulfill business objectives.

Verbal and Written Communication

Presentation skills

Communicate with other people and provide technical guidance when required

to speak in a clear, concise and compelling manner.

Business Requirements Analysis

Provide technical guidance when required to analyse the business requirements

that solutions must meet.

Presentation creation

Apply concepts of knowledge / skill and also able to provide technical guidance

when required.

Planning and Organising

Provide technical guidance when required to plan, organise, prioritise and

oversee activities to efficiently meet business objectives.

Action Planning

Provides technical guidance when required to develop appropriate plans or

perform necessary actions based on recommendations and requirements.

Policy and procedures

Provide technical guidance when required to develop, monitor, interpret and

understand policies and procedures, while making sure they match

organisational strategies and objectives.

Project Management

Provide technical guidance when required to manage projects and/or programs

within desired cost, time and quality parameters.

Commercial Acumen

Apply understanding of the business environment and objectives to develop

solutions.

Desired Skills:

5 to 7 years working experience within an analytical

data science or computer science environment (Essential)

Data analytics and optimisation using the latest statistical tools and packages (Essential)

Experience in financial insurance environment (Advantageous

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

